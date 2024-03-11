Georgia Tech sweeps NC State on the road

DAIL STADIUM – Riding high from a 12-game win streak, the Jackets traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on the NC State Wolfpack for their first ACC road series of the season. The Tech team put on a show, sweeping the series, and extending the win streak to 15 games. This puts Tech at 18-7 on the year and 6-0 in the ACC. This start ties the program record for the best start in ACC play, going 6-0 for the first time since the 2002 season. This was also the first ACC series sweep since 2018, and the longest winning streak since 2007 when the Jackets set the program record at 19 straight wins.

The momentum for this weekend was kicked off on Wednesday evening, as the Jackets took on Jacksonville State at home and won 8-6. They packed their bags and headed to NC State with high expectations. The Wolfpack was one of the weaker teams in the conference last year and came into this matchup with a 1-2 conference record after losing their ACC opener at Clemson.

The weather on Saturday did not look promising, so the Saturday game was moved to a doubleheader on Friday. This called for a long day, as the first matchup went into 11 innings.

Game One was a brawl and a defensive one at that. GT came out on top 4-1, and carried that boost over to game two, winning 8-1.

The first pitch was thrown by Sophia Voyles at around 4 pm on Friday, and she denied almost every hitter she saw at the plate. She did not allow a runner on base until the fourth inning with a walk. She had a no-hitter until the seventh inning when State hit a home run and finally got something going.

It wasn’t just NC State that was struggling on offense, as the game remained in a 0-0 stalemate until Tiffany Domingue hit a double and then scored off an NC State error. NC State hit a homer in the next inning, and the game was taken into extra innings while tied at 1. The offense came in clutch at the end, with Paige Vukadinovich driving in Emma Minghini and several other Jackets rounding the bases from getting walked. Sara Beth Allen got the final walk, which took Vukadinovich home for a final score of 4-1.

After this long game, the Jackets were only just getting started! The first several at-bats were a huge success. Ella Edgmon began the inning with a walk, then stole second and made her way to third. Mallorie Black drove Edgmon home with a single into the outfield to put Tech up 1-0. Blake Neleman took the mound for the Jackets and struck out the final two batters, leaving a runner on third to maintain the early lead. The second inning was slow for both teams, then in the fourth, the offense came alive again. Up 3-1, once again, there were several walks, a Jin Sileo bunt, and Edgmon getting hit by a pitch that left the bases loaded. Mallorie Black stepped up to the plate and got down to business, blasting a pitch over the wall for the Yellow Jacket grand slam. This put the score at 7-1. Thanks, to Neleman’s pitching the score remained the same, and the offense added another run to their total in the top of the sixth inning. Dennis took over for Neleman and did her job, not allowing any runs to secure the second victory of the day, 8-1.

After getting a free Saturday to rest, the win streak was on the line on Sunday for the final game of the series. This was no problem for Tech, as the game ended shortly thanks to a run-rule win. To no one’s surprise, Ella Edgmon got things started early and showed off the jets, getting the first run of the game by scoring from first after a Mallorie Black double. The Wolfpack made Tech sweat for a minute, hitting a two-run homer to take the lead after the first inning. GT answered in almost no time, having a wild second inning and getting 4 runs to reclaim the lead at 5-2. Sophia Voyles led off on the mound and kept NC State off the board in the bottom of the second, sending the Georgia Tech offense back to the plate. They didn’t do too much in the third, but one would like to think they were just preparing for an elite fourth inning. Chandler Dennis took over for Voyles in the bottom of the third, and immediately snagged her very first pitch from the NC State hitter. After this, she never allowed a runner to get into scoring position, and the game got ugly for the Wolfpack from there.

Remember that fourth inning I mentioned? Tech accumulated five runs to take a 10-2 lead, ultimately ending the game. Vukadinovich started with a single, and Jin Sileo came in after with a single of her own. Edgmon loaded the bases, coming back from a 0-2 start to get the walk. Black had a nice line drive to score two runners, and shortly after the bases were loaded again. The rest of the lineup completed this inning with three more runs, which gave Tech the 10-2 lead. That was the end of that story, as Dennis helped the offense and ended the game in the bottom of the fifth.

Some other key statistics to take a look at:

The HR total now stands at 48, still the most among Power 5 teams. 48 was the total number of home runs Tech had last season, meaning that GT has tied the HR output while playing less than half of the games. The offensive production has been exceptional this year, and hopefully, it will keep up as we get deeper into conference play.

Tech has come from behind in 11 of their 18 wins, and 5 of these have ended in a run-rule victory.

Senior Ella Edgmon now has a hit in 12 straight games, which is the longest hitting streak for a Tech player since 2014.

Mallorie Black has made it to base for 22 straight games, which is tied for the longest on-base streak for GT since 2018. She also has 32 RBIs this season, a career-best.

Madison Dobbins has the most RBIs in the ACC with 34.

Softball America released its March position rankings for this year, and several Jackets made this list.

Sara Beth Allen: #1 utility player in the nation

Madison Dobbins: #10 outfielder in the nation

Tiffany Domingue: #10 second baseman in the nation

Mallorie Black: #2 third baseman in the nation

Softball America also released its newest rankings this morning, and Georgia Tech softball squeaked into their top-25 with the #25 ranking. It’s great to see this team getting the recognition they deserve after having a thrilling start to the 2024 season.

Tech takes on in-state rival Georgia in Athens on Wednesday at 6:00 pm. This would be a massive upset, and if everything comes together the Jackets might just have what it takes to get it done. THWg!