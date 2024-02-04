Scions E205: Understanding the Shortfalls (MBB vs. NCST, WBB vs. ND/WF, MTEN/WTEN)

Jack, Jake, and Akshay are back for the traditional Georgia Tech sports roundup before things just go off the rails at the end, so we put that after the closing music if you want to hear an offshoot of the FTRS famous HTS 2015 class.
- Men’s Basketball vs. NC State
- Women’s Basketball vs. #14 Notre Dame/Wake Forest, and some deeper roster analysis
- Men’s Tennis vs. Georgia State
- Women’s Tennis vs. a bunch of teams
- A quick preview of the Buzz Classic this coming weekend
- Notes from football and club lacrosse
Host: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran
Production: Jack Purdy
Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band
