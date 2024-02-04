Scions E205: Understanding the Shortfalls (MBB vs. NCST, WBB vs. ND/WF, MTEN/WTEN)

Jack, Jake, and Akshay are back for the traditional Georgia Tech sports roundup before things just go off the rails at the end, so we put that after the closing music if you want to hear an offshoot of the FTRS famous HTS 2015 class.

Men’s Basketball vs. NC State

Women’s Basketball vs. #14 Notre Dame/Wake Forest, and some deeper roster analysis

Men’s Tennis vs. Georgia State

Women’s Tennis vs. a bunch of teams

A quick preview of the Buzz Classic this coming weekend

Notes from football and club lacrosse

Host: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Jack Purdy

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band