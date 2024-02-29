Mailbag 2/29

The mailbag is brought to you by Section 103, home of the most unique and comfortable Georgia Tech apparel. Get 10 percent off your next order with coupon code FTRS to order items such as the Miles Kelly Jersey T-Shirt for MBB season.

Notwima13: Whenever more details from NCCA 25 starts to come will you please post GT info? I know the Falcoholic does a Madden series, it could be fun to do a college version.

Ben: I think it could be a fun series. But I don’t have a device capable of playing NCAA 25, so I’ll have to defer to another writer.

Jack: A couple of us have floated the idea internally. I think we can make this happen.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: Did you ever expect to see the entirety of Men’s CBB and Tourney taking a distant 2nd place versus the buzz around ONE SINGLE FEMALE PLAYER?

Ben: I mean, when you break a record that has stood for 40 years, it doesn’t matter what sport it is. That’s impressive and worth talking about.

tyler_pifer92: Is Drew Burress the best Tech freshman ever across all sports?

Ben: Yes.

But for real, Burress has been very good. By the end of the season, he could certainly be in contention for that honor.

Jack: He has a chance. That said, a lot of people have had a chance this early in a season. The real games start this weekend.

jabsterjacket: Odds of Buster Faulkner leaving to become the head coach at Ga. State?

Ben: Is there a number less than 0 that would be applicable? I know this already got answered in the Mailbag Questions post, but I wanted to include it here to talk about McGee’s choices for coordinators: Jim Chaney and Kevin Sherrer. That is certainly a decision, but I’m curious to see how this team shapes up.

jabsterjacket: Hot takes on CPJ’s comments on Coach Error 404?

Ben: This interview was terrific. No notes.

DTGT: A few weeks ago, we had Coach Stoudamire tearing up after a hard fought victory against the #3 team in the land. Last week he told us to wait till he gets his guys in. Of course we cant see whats behind the scenes, and the team actually responded with a win over a Miami team. I just cant help not to think those two interactions are very far apart.. What are your thoughts on coaches comments?

Ben: I generally just don’t listen to coach’s comments at all. In the heat of the moment, they are (more often than not) just going to say how they feel. Most of the time, it isn’t anything of substance.

tyler_pifer92: Let’s play a game of “What If?”

What if Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado returned for the ‘21-‘22 basketball season.

Tech finished the season 12-20 (5-15). I think at the very worst that’s a bubble team.

Jack: Agreed. With Moses & Jose back plus how well Devoe was playing, that was going to be a seriously good team.

Submitted via email: I watched a few baseball games recently and it seems like almost the whole starting lineup has changed over. What’s the story there? I know all those guys didn’t graduate.

Jack: This is becoming the standard in college baseball. When guys can get drafted whenever and transfer at will, it causes for an extremely open market with a lot of people moving around. We set a record for incoming transfers this year because we lost so many guys from the draft.