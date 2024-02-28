Ramblin’ to Paris Pt. 9: Olympic Medals by NCAA Conference

Welcome to part 9 of 30 of my Ramblin’ to Paris series. Check out last week’s piece where I went through my three favorite Olympic swimming races. Today’s piece is sponsored by Tech alumni and Travelmation travel agent, Nicolas Santine.

A big perk of collegiate athletics in the United States is the pipleine it creates for folks trying to train and qualify for the Olympics in the smaller sports. A number of schools (notably California based schools) have become so strong in producing medal-caliber Olympic athletes that if you included certain schools at every Olympics, they would perform better than most countries (more on this next week).

Thinking along those lines of schools “earning” Olympic medals, I wanted to look at where the Olympic medals won historically have gone to on a conference level, especially with the great reshuffle about to happen this summer courtesy of the exodus from the Pac 12, which I have accounted for in the lists below.

This list is not 100% accurate, but the dataset from Wikipedia is complete enough to where it won’t distort the greater picture being painted here. For instance, it completely left out Georgia Tech, who has 10 total medals (I have added them in to the ACC’s count here). I defaulted to that list and added in the Beijing 2022 medal count since it was the only “complete” list I could find without doing hours and hours of research I do not have time for.

Olympic Medals by Conference Pre-Summer 2024 Realignment (all conferences with 100+ Olympic medals)

Pac 12: 1,509 Big 10: 802 Ivy League: 578 SEC: 571 Big 12: 411 ACC: 217 Big West: 125

Olympic Medals by Conference Post-Summer 2024 Realignment

Big 10: 1,561 (+759) ACC: 841 (+624) SEC: 687 (+116) Ivy: 571 Big 12: 393 (-18) Big West: 125 Pac 12: 33 (-1,476)

We all know the Pac 12 has been decimated by the last round of conference realignment, but this helps show just how much success the schools in the conference have had in historically non-revenue sports and how it’s getting redistributed to the rest of the conferences.

Now, comparing the conferences to the actual all-time medal count by country, this is where the conferences would stack up. I have inserted the conferences into the rankings, so actual countries for the purpose of this exercise have shifted down in the case a conference is ahead of them.

Pre-Summer 2024 Realignment With Countries

United States: 2,959 Pac 12: 1,509 Great Britain: 950 Germany: 922 France: 889 Big 10: 802 Italy: 759....12. Ivy: 571, 13. Japan: 573, 14. SEC: 571...23. Big 12: 411...34. ACC: 217

Post-Summer 2024 Realignment With Countries

United States: 2,959 Big 10: 1,561 Great Britain: 950 Germany: 922 France: 889 ACC: 841....9. SEC: 687...12 Ivy: 571...21. Big 12: 393...39: Big West 125...68: Pac 12: 33

Before realingment, the ACC was in the territory of Denmark (206 medals) and Bulgaria (230) in the standings. With the additions of Stanford, Cal, and SMU, they move up to above Italy. By taking USC and UCLA plus the Arizona schools, the Big 10 shot up and nearly doubled the number of medals as a conference they had. The SEC went from that Japan (573)/Norway (568) territory in the standings all the way up to just behind China (713).

The Pac 12 though...my goodness. After having being unequivocally one of the most dominant sources of Olympic dominance, they fell behind Thailand (35) and Colombia (34).

Looking at Georgia Tech’s impact, their 10 medals contributed used to be 4.6% of the ACC’s medal count. This summer, that percentage will drop to 1.2%. Just adding Stanford (331 medals) alone would’ve moved the ACC from 34th to 15th (conferences inclusive), and will more than double the ACC’s medal count as they had 217 before realignment.

Of course, this whole article could be mute by this time next year with how much of a cluster college athletics are. But, at least for now, this is where it all stands and theoretically will in a few months.

