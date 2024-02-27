 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scions E208: ALL THE SPRING SPORTS (MBB/WBB, Softball, Baseball, MTEN/WTEN + more)

It’s the Spring Sports Equinox: all of the spring sports are in full swing while the winter ones hit ACC Championships week.

By Akshay Easwaran
Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics

The gang takes the scenic route around the Flats, hitting every single spring sport + a little take-making on former Georgia Tech head football coach Paul Johnson’s interview with ⁠93.1FM THE SUPERSTATIONS⁠.

Subscribe to the pod via ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠anchor.fm/scions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or add us to your podcatcher using ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio! We hope you enjoy!

Please let us know what you think via email (fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), on Facebook, or in the comments below!

Host: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band

