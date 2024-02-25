Georgia Tech WBB loses home finale 71-66 to five-win Wake Forest

McCAMISH PAVILION — Another day, another disappointing loss for Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball in ACC play, today falling to the 5-22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 71-66 in the home finale. Tech now is 15-14 overall (6-11 ACC) with one regular season game left next week at Miami before the ACC Tournament. Tech is locked into playing on the first day of the tournament, currently holding the #11-seed. With two Virginia losses and a Tech win at Miami, they could jump into the #10-seed. They cannot fall to #12.

The game marked senior day for Aixa Wone Aranaz, Avyonce Carter, Anisa Clark, and Sydney Johnson. All but Clark managed to get playing time.

The story was the same, the Jacket defense did not step up enough and gave Wake Forest more than enough opportunities to get points.

“Our defense is poor, it’s just poor. It let us down in the first half. I thought we came out in the third quarter and really gave some great effort and got back in the game. That was great, but [the defense] really let us down all night long. It really did,” said Georgia Tech Head Coach Nell Fortner.

Wake shot 54% from the field and 41% from three, winning all but third quarter by at least four points. Their pressure worked very well on Tech, forcing 12 turnovers and scoring 21 points off them. Elise Williams finished with 31 points for Wake, the second straight player to score 31 against Tech (Sydney Taylor, Louisville).

“Their defense was good. It took away a lot of things from us. They did a good job,” said Fortner of Wake’s defense. “We didn’t handle their ball screen defense, so they took away a big part of what we do to score. We had to find other ways to score. I thought we had some good looks during the game, we just didn’t knock them down.”

Tech shot 39% but did miss a number of wide open shots they were able to create for Kara Dunn and Rusne Augustinaite.

The energy shown by Tech was the notable factor inside and outside the third quarter, and in a lot of ways is the microcosm of this season for Tech. They have the talent to be a winning team, but time and time again this season they did not exude the effort needed to do that over the course of 40 minutes.

In the third quarter, they showed that energy, winning the quarter 23-12 and significantly increasing their stops in the paint where Wake had been scoring nearly at will.

“We just didn’t have a whole lot of [energy] in the first half, which is disappointing because I don’t know why. I don’t know why we wouldn’t have it from the get go. The third quarter they had great effort and great energy and it was dictating what was going on on the floor,” said Fortner.

For us in the media room, it begged the question why don’t they just maintain the same effort and energy level for the whole game?

“These are young kids. Five years from now they’re gonna look back and think, ‘golly, I wish I had listened to what they were telling me,’ you know. They’re young kids. They’re emotional. Sometimes it just doesn’t settle in with them. You just keep coaching them and encouraging them to play a ceratin way. It either rings true with them or it doesn’t, said Fortner.

I do think it’s important to remember we’re talking about 18-23 year olds. This is a massive developmental phase in their lives off and on the court. They’re at Georgia Tech. They will be successful in life no matter where they go. The on court losses do suck for them as much as they do for the fanbase.

But ultimately, if you want to win, you’ve got to want it more than the team across from you. Basketall has to be an obsession to win in the ACC. I haven’t felt that from Tech recently and I don’t think Fortner has either, because repeatedly she’s wondered aloud after games why they don’t keep it together for four quarters. The defense is going to have to make a notable step up in 2024-2025, to have any chance at breaking the top half of the league.

Personally, I’ve emotionally closed the book on this season. losing to a five-win team at home is bad. Really bad. I’ll be stunned if they win their first ACC tournament game. I’ll be watching because I’m endlessly hopeful about Tech and refuse to miss a potentially great moment.

Game Leaders:

Points: Elise Williams (WF) - 31

Assists: Tonie Morgan (GT)/Kaia Harrison (WF) - 5

Rebounds: Tonie Morgan (GT) - 8

Turnovers: Tonie Morgan (GT) - 5

Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball next plays Sunday, March 3 at Miami at 2 p.m.

