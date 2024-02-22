Mailbag 2/22

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: Yo, Parrotheads, we never did a power rank of favorite songs by the Son of a Son of a Sailor upon his sailing away, what say y’all?

Ben: Never been the biggest Jimmy Buffett fan, but I certainly enjoy Margaritaville, which is probably the most cliché answer.

Jellopacket98: Not sure if this has been asked before, but what are your opinions on a football helmet with a logo of Buzz on the side for a game or two? The traditional Gold helmets with GT on the side have pretty much been tossed aside, so why not give Buzz a shot?

Ben: In theory, it could be fine, but I think I would have to see it to have a real reaction.

Jack: They’ll still wear the traditional gold helmet. I’d be shocked if that fully gets removed from the rotation next season. The white looks good and we were winning more often than not in it, so I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s why it kept getting worn. I love the Buzz idea, and that’s the only reason I’m willing to concede we should wear black. My favorite idea is putting the Reck on the helmets.

Frodo Swagginz: With the new NCAA Football game coming out, what are your expectations for GT’s offense and defense ratings? And naturally players like King, Haynes, and Singleton

Ben: The defense is going to be ranked very poorly. The offense probably a bit higher. King and Haynes would probably be the highest-ranked.

tyler_pifer92: Both Rick Pitino and Damon Stoudamire went after their teams hard in press conferences this week. The obvious difference is that while RP personally called out specific players, DS was much more broad.

Do you have an issue with these types of comments or do you think it’s fair game?

Ben: Generally, I don’t like when coaches throw players under the bus. No matter if they are the players who were there or the ones who were brought in, at the end of the day, wins and losses fall on the coach.

Rob: This topic actually had our slack thread a bit divided. I didn’t love the comments but I don’t want them to be taken too much out of context. While Damon did say that the players “quit” in the final 8 minutes of the game, he also noted that that is a reflection on him.

Submitted via email: What does Brent Key need to do in order to put together a winning streak longer than two games?

Ben: It sounds simple, but the answer is just having that game-to-game consistency. Under Brent Key, Georgia Tech tends to have some boneheaded games right after doing something crazy.

Jack: Schedule Georgia State, VMI, and Syracuse back to back. Oh hey! We did that!