Georgia Tech Baseball: Late Rally grounds Eagles, Jackets stay Undefeated

Three thousand fans left disappointed last night as the Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the eighth inning to secure a comeback victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles. The victory marks their fourth consecutive over the in-state rival.

Tuesday | J.I. Clements Stadium | 56° | First Pitch: 6:02 pm

The Eagles started hot with three runs in the first but quickly fizzled out as Logan McGuire settled down. Making his first start since April 11, 2023, McGuire walked the first two batters and allowed two hits. He followed up the first inning by striking out five batters and only allowing two total baserunners in the next three frames, one of which came by way of an error.

Ben King and Dawson Brown combined to throw 1 1⁄ 3 in relief surrendering a lone run before Cam Jones took over with one out in the sixth. The Eagles had a 4-1 lead.

Jones struck out eight, a career-high, in 3 2⁄ 3 innings of relief. He stifled Southern batters allowing no runs and kept Tech in the game until the bats finally woke up.

Top of the 8th. Two outs. Two runners on base. Trey Yunger singles into left scoring Cam Jones and tying the game. Six pitches later Mike Becchetti rips the payoff pitch into left-center for a double, scoring two and giving the Jackets their first lead of the game. Parker Brosius followed that up with a single down the line scoring Becchetti, leading to our final score of 7-4.

The 7-8-9 hitters (Yunger, Becchetti, Brosius) combined to have six hits and four RBIs, and were the catalyst for the late-inning rally. Drew Burress scored the other three runs off of a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a single in the 7th.

The win moves Tech to 4-0 on the young season.

Next up

The Jackets are back in Atlanta for a weekend series against Cornell. They are 1-3 all-time against the Ivy League school with the last matchup being a 10-5 win in 1991.

The first pitch is set for 4 pm.

Feedback

What kind of baseball content do you want to see this season? Be sure to let me know in the comments below.

Go Jackets!