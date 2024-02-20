Georgia Tech Baseball Sweeps Radford

This may be an entirely different lineup than last season but one thing remains. This team rakes. Some stats for you: 36 hits, 20 extra-base hits, 10 home runs. The Jackets scored a program-record 21 runs on opening day and kept the clutch hitting going throughout the weekend. Let’s talk about it.

Game 1, Friday | 65°F | First Pitch: 4:03 pm

There was an uneasy feeling in the stadium. A pall-like silence on the spectators at Mac Nease Ballpark going into the bottom of the 1st. When Terry Busse left the mound after the third out was recorded the scoreboard read 6 runs on 3 hits for the visiting Highlanders.

It took no time at all for Tech to respond. The lead-off hitter Drew Burress reached on a past ball after striking out, and four pitches later was touching home after Matthew Ellis doubled to left center. A couple of walks, two singles by Trey Yunger and Mike Becchetti, and the Jackets had put 5 runs up in the bottom of the 1st.



“We knew that we could swing it... we had all the confidence in the world,” said Yunger, “we didn’t think 6 runs was going to be much of an issue.”



Ben King took the mound to start the second, he allowed 2 runs over 3 hits in 2 2⁄ 3 innings and earned the win.



“The main thing I was focused on was putting up a 0 in that 2nd inning,” said King. Which he did, throwing two scoreless innings to stabilize Tech’s defense.

The Tech bats got hot again in the 3rd putting up 5 more runs on three home runs from Becchetti, Burress, his first career hit and homerun, and Cam Jones. The first hit of the season by Bobby Zmarzlak made it 10-6 to end the inning and the Jackets never looked back.



A combined effort from Tate Mckee, Dawson Brown, and Caden Gaudette saw the Jackets only surrender two more hits from the 5th inning onward. An exceptional outing from the bullpen.

Burress homered again in the 4th, Payton Green hit a solo shot in the 6th, Yunger hit the first inside-the-park home run of his career, and Vahn Lackey hit his first collegiate home run in the 8th as the Jackets poured it on.



The final score read 21-8, the most runs scored on opening day in program history.

Game 2, Saturday | 45°F | First Pitch: 2:02 pm

Adam Finateri struck out a career-high 8 batters and allowed only one run through 6 innings, earning his first win of the season as Georgia Tech secured the series 7-3.

The bats got off to another fast start in the first. Matthew Ellis scored on a single up the middle by Payton Green. Bobby Zmarzlak scored Green on another single, and Cam Jones, who had walked earlier, scored on a wild pitch.

Ellis led the charge turning in a 3-hit performance including 2 RBIs. Burress homered again his third of the weekend, Green hit his second home run of the series, and Parker Brosius joined them as the only Jackets with a multiple-hit outing.

Brandon Thomas no hit Radford in the 7th but allowed an unearned run on one walk. Cam Jones earned the save tossing a scoreless two innings and allowing 0 hits. Combined Tech’s pitchers allowed 4 hits, 5 walks, and 2 earned runs while striking out 11 batters.

“That’s been stressed. I can’t tell you how much that’s been stressed, to attack the zone,” said Head Coach Danny Hall.

Game 3, Sunday | 41°F | First Pitch: 1:02 pm

Georgia Tech led by clutch hitting from Payton Green and another strong outing on the mound defeated Radford 6-3 to claim the sweep.



Mason Patel got the start, he gave up 3 runs in 3 innings due in part to some bad luck as an otherwise routine fly ball to leftfield was lost in the sun. Camron Hill took over in the 4th striking out two and allowing 0 hits on his way to earning the win. Carson Ballard closed things out with 4 hitless innings and got the save. Hill and Ballard combined to hold the Highlanders hitless over the final six innings.

Green propelled the offense taking a 2-0 pitch over the left field wall for a grand slam that ultimately was the deciding factor in the win. He finished the series slashing .636/.733/1.455 with 7 hits, 3 HRs, and 7 RBIs.

Drew Burress finished the day 2-5, with a solo home run and a double bringing his weekend stats to .429/.500/1.286 with 6 hits, 3 HRs, and 4 RBIs.

All in all the Jackets had 36 hits this weekend and outscored Radford 34-14.

Next up

Georgia Tech travels to Statesboro today to take on the Georgia Southern Eagles. Tech is 107-32 all-time against Southern and 14-1 in their last 15 matchups including sweeping the series last year.

The Eagles are 1-2 this season after facing Maryland on opening weekend. The game starts at 6 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN +.



Feedback

What kind of baseball content do you want to see this season? Be sure to let me know in the comments below.

Go Jackets!