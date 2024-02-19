Scions E207: MBB/WBB Updates, Baseball Opening Weekend, Softball @ Clearwater Invitational

The gang recaps a week that saw MBB reach the depths of the ACC while WBB took the #6 team in the nation to overtime. Around the Flats: baseball opened its 2024 season with a sweep of Radford, softball faced its toughest tests in recent memory over their weekend at Clearwater, FL, and WTEN took on Penn and uga.

