Scions E207: MBB/WBB Updates, Baseball Opening Weekend, Softball @ Clearwater Invitational

Baseball opening weekend is upon us and softball faced off with its toughest competition in recent memory at the Clearwater Invitational.

By Akshay Easwaran, Jack Purdy, and Jake Grant
Georgia Tech Athletics

The gang recaps a week that saw MBB reach the depths of the ACC while WBB took the #6 team in the nation to overtime. Around the Flats: baseball opened its 2024 season with a sweep of Radford, softball faced its toughest tests in recent memory over their weekend at Clearwater, FL, and WTEN took on Penn and uga.

Subscribe to the pod via ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠anchor.fm/scions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or add us to your podcatcher using ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio! We hope you enjoy!

Please let us know what you think via email (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), on Facebook, or in the comments below!

Host: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band

