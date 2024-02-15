Mailbag 2/15

The mailbag is brought to you by Section 103, home of the most unique and comfortable Georgia Tech apparel. Get 10 percent off your next order with coupon code FTRS to order items such as the Miles Kelly Jersey T-Shirt for MBB season.

tyler_pifer92: Every transfer that Stoudamire has brought in has fulfilled their roles as expected. With a key exception.

Dowuona - Non Factor

Gapare - Athletic, high upside, raw

Claude - Solid, yet unspectacular post player

Reeves - Shooting better than expected, but inconsistent

Murphy - small role, excellent shooter

Forrest - Redshirting

This brings me to Amaree Abram, who was CDS’s highest rated transfer. What the hell happened there? I can’t seem to get a good answer from anyone. Thank God for Naithan George breaking out because between the Terry injury and Abram being a bust we’d be in an even tougher place.

Drew: That’s the big question. I have no clue what happened to him. He was good enough last year to play for a team that is struggling this much. Even if he’s struggling with Stoudamire’s system, he should get a chance in games and he’s barely gotten that. I’m flummoxed on this one.

GTSMURF: @Buttkicker7 should have been SBLVIII MVP IMO. Agree? or no?

Ben: You’re absolutely right! He accounted for like half of the points that the Chiefs scored and set the record for the longest FG ever in a Super Bowl. If there was a year to give a kicker the SBMVP, it was this year. Alas, Butker isn’t a quarterback, so he isn’t eligible :eyeroll:.

Jack: It’s a tough one for me. Mahomes did his thing in that second half to even get KC in a spot to win. Throwing the game-winning pass as well is hard to beat.

TkTheGoat: Is there any possible scenario where Stoudamire is fired after his first year?

Ben: Not without cause. The Wake Forest game aside, CDS has victories over Top 10 Duke and UNC. He’s also been very successful on the recruiting trail. He’s not going anywhere this year.

Jack: He’s safe. Like Ben said, it would basically have to be an off-court thing.

Drew: No. Even if money wasn’t a factor (and it very much is) this would be a no. I’m disappointed in his performance this year (I just spent Valentines Day with my fiancee at Notre Dame getting to watch another close loss in person). But a guy getting fired after one year is nearly unheard of (even Kenny Payne got a second year). The freshmen have been a bright-ish spot on the team and there’s a good recruiting class coming in. Maybe some stuff gets figured out for next year.

Partywaggin: Isn’t there a national signing day soon? Can we get a recruiting update for both men’s basketball and football? Seeing a lot of smoke on the twittermachine!

Ben: The late signing period was last week, and Tech didn’t have anyone else sign. I’ll work on a more detailed post (or series of posts) to go out starting next week.

Frodo Swagginz: Josh Pate recently released an ACC program power ranking and I just wanted the group’s opinion on it and his takes on Georgia Tech.

Disclaimer: This is a program power ranking, not an upcoming season team power ranking. So he does specify that’s looking at a rolling 3 year average of team performance, recruiting, program resource pool, etc. This is not saying that 2024 Syracuse will be better than 2024 Georgia Tech.

Ben: I mean, yeah, I think that’s a pretty common opinion about Georgia Tech right now. Key has the momentum going the right way, and they are poised for improvement, even if it doesn’t show in the win column.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: What are your plans for Pollen season Spring time?

Ben: My plans are mostly school-related. I graduate from my Master’s program in May, and I’m hoping to hear back about my doctoral program applications before then, so it could be a very exciting Spring!