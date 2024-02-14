Ramblin’ To Paris Pt. 7: My Travel Plan That Almost Was

Welcome to part 7 of 30 of my Ramblin’ to Paris series. Check out last week’s piece where I interviewed Georgia Tech Hall of Famer and member of the 2008 Canadian Olympic Softball team, Jen Yee. Today’s piece is sponsored by Tech alumni and Travelmation travel agent, Nicolas Santine.

With some great new developments in my work life getting started, I have a short piece this week: the travel plan that I really wanted to do but just couldn’t string the pieces together...so sad. But, we can imagine what this could’ve been, and I have a feeling a number of you will already be doing part of this plan anyways.

To start, a question. Do any Americans like me ever go to Europe for less than a week for non-work purposes? Unless you have a private jet, I assume the answer for 99% of people is no. If you’re going to do Europe, you pack in as much as you possibly can because who knows when you’ll be there next.

This is the same advice I got when I arrived at Georgia Tech. If you’re going to do college, do all of it and stretch it out. The result? Here I stand as a proud graduate who took his sweet time over five years when it was very possible to do four.

I try to do the same when I travel. I’ve frequented the Newport Folk Festival and would always make time to hit up the International Tennis Hall of Fame or a new food spot I hadn’t done yet along my route from Newport to Cranston each night. I think I did at least two breweries a week when I lived in Austin for a summer. My most recent trip to Nashville was the fastest brewery hop I ever did (four in six hours) and still managed to get to The Ryman for a show.

In Paris, I know it will be like this on steroids. If I were to “100%” Paris, which I’m defining as visiting every food/drink/venue/museum spot at least once, I probably would need to find a place permanently and plan out my next few years. This summer, I have four days plus one each in Bordeaux and Lille.

My return day to the States is August 4, three weeks before Georgia Tech kicks off the 2024 football season in Dublin, Ireland. The dream scenario would be to stay in Paris through the end of the Olympics and then hop around Western Europe until I needed to be in Dublin for the game.

Why am I not doing this? Well, I’m travelling with my brother and his girlfriend, and to cancel my flight home would mean cancelling all of our flights home. That simply will not be happening as it was my idea in the first place to change our original flights to take us through Iceland instead of straight back to New York.

But, in the ideal world where I could stay in Europe through the Tech football game, the calendar below was the plan. I’m fortunate to have some friends in Europe, so it revolved around crashing with various folks and letting them take me to places I never would have thought of.

Aug 5-7: Two more Paris days to get a feel of the city without a global sporting event taking place

Aug 8: Travel day to Erlangen, Germany

Aug 9-14: Germany, all of it I can possibly do with my friends living out there. Hopefully get a Bundesliga match in

Aug 15: Travel day to Salamanca, Spain

Aug 16-20: Get to Madrid at least for a day, maybe Porto, wherever my people are. Get a La Liga match in.

Aug 21: Travel day to Dublin, Ireland

Aug 22-23: Do everything I can in Dublin. Guinness, all the pubs, everything I can see of U2’s history, you name it, I’m doing it

Aug 24: Beat Florida State

Aug 25: Atlanta bound

I haven’t fully ruled out making it to Dublin on a separate trip for the game [gulps in thinking about bank account hit], but the dream monthlong trip will remain a mere dream at this point. I’ll be very interested to see how many Jackets run into each other in non-Irish cities in the days surrounding the game. If you’re travelling, wear Tech gear! Take it from Kevin King (picture 3):

