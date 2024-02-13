 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Scions E206: Baseball PREVIEW! MBB/WBB Updates, Golf at Amer Ari, T&F/S&D/Lax/Hockey

Stickball season in all its forms is finally in full swing while basketball season begins to wane. Join us to talk about it!

By Akshay Easwaran, Charles Gilley, Jack Purdy, and Jake Grant
/ new
Georgia Tech Athletics

Charles Gilley (⁠@cgilleyphotos⁠) joins the gang to recap softball’s opening weekend and preview the baseball season! Also in this edition: basketball continues to struggle, golf puts together a top-10 finish in Hawaii, and a kickers-only wrap up of the Super Bowl.

Subscribe to the pod via ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠anchor.fm/scions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or add us to your podcatcher using ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio! We hope you enjoy!

Please let us know what you think via email (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), on Facebook, or in the comments below!

Host: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Guest: Charles Gilley

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band

Loading comments...