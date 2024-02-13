Scions E206: Baseball PREVIEW! MBB/WBB Updates, Golf at Amer Ari, T&F/S&D/Lax/Hockey

Charles Gilley (⁠@cgilleyphotos⁠) joins the gang to recap softball’s opening weekend and preview the baseball season! Also in this edition: basketball continues to struggle, golf puts together a top-10 finish in Hawaii, and a kickers-only wrap up of the Super Bowl.

Host: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Guest: Charles Gilley

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band