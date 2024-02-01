Mailbag 2/1

The mailbag is brought to you by Section 103, home of the most unique and comfortable Georgia Tech apparel. Get 10 percent off your next order with coupon code FTRS to order items such as the Miles Kelly Jersey T-Shirt for MBB season.

Partywaggin: If we lose to the northern GSU, does that signal the begining of the end of Georgia Tech football as we know it?

Ben: No, if that happens, I think it’ll be attributed to Tech being hungover post-Ireland. It’s not a result that could be taken seriously. Further, Georgia State is actually developing into a pretty solid team.

Jack: I will not dignify the potential of this reality by answering this question.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: Hate to be a continual Debbie Downer, but with the demise of Sports Illustrated, the dearth of sports editorial content at many major news outlets (and ESPhrickN), and the rise of the screaming heads begging for clicks/likes/reposts by stirring up the crowd; how will the average fan’s enjoyment of all sports be impacted?

Ben: It will continue to progress like most modern media has. The only thing people will pay much attention to is something that grabs their attention, whether it’s true or not.

Anuj Bhyravabhotla: To piggyback off of this, what independent Yellow Jackets content creators do you recommend following for the latest scoops and coverage?

Mind you, I respect Kelly Quinlan and Russell Johnson but for the purposes of my question they don’t count.

Ben; I think Chad Bishop at the AJC has done a pretty solid job picking up for Ken, but I think for your money, the folks who are going to give you the most in-depth coverage is KQ and RJ.

Jack: I mean that’s kinda it besides Chad as Ben noted. I’ve got Volleyball news but that’s the only sport I’ve been able to make headways with so far. “Content creation” in the more creative sense isn’t really a thing going on much. I’ll plug our own podcast, Scions of the Southland, since we at least are talking to folks around the Tech community and getting a diversity of opinion best we can.

Burdell91: So, beating #3 for the first time in 20 years... fluke or can they build on it?

Logan: I think every win teaches us something about the team and teaches the team something about themselves. They should be able to build on this win.

jabsterjacket: Is our men’s basketball team drunj?

Ben: Yes.

Logan: Yep, and so is the football team.

tyler_pifer92: How big are wins like this for recruiting? Seems like an obvious answer, but let’s assume UNC hit a buzzer beater or pulls away late and wins by 6. Does the game still have a large impact?

Ben: I think they can, but I think they have a bigger impact when recruits are at the game or Tech starts to string together some of these wins.

Jack: Absolutely. This was a national tv game. Many more people got to see us do that than our usual ACCN games. That can be a game changer if the right people watch and start paying attention to us.

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: Swiftys vs 49ers, who ya got?

Ben: Probably not going to watch it, so not sure I care. For the sake of argument, let’s go with the 9ers for Brock Purdy.

Jack: See, this is an issue for me. I’m a hardcore Swiftie, my computer only has Swift stickers on it. I’m also a Seahawks fan, but the 49ers have a Purdy on their team, and it’s the quarterback. I’ll be fascinated by the pure matchup because there are some brilliant football minds on both sidelines. In the end I’ll probably end up pulling for KC and my Super Bowl squares numbers.

Logan: How do you pick against Mahomes at this point, I feel like KC would have a chance against SF even without their great defense. I gotta go with the Swiftys.

Frodo Swagginz: Tyler Santucci effect:Duke’s scoring defense. 2021 - Dead last. 2022 (Santucci and Elko) - 5th. 2023 - 1st.

What are your way-too-early expectations for the defense in 2024?

Ben: I think we’ll see defensive improvements this season, but I think you will be disappointed if you are expecting the same kind of turnaround that Duke had.

Logan: My expectation is that the defense isn’t absolutely terrible. We’ll see how it goes.

Submitted via email: Hey guys,

hope y’all are doing well. Now that we’ve gotten through the first month of 2024 hopefully we have a better idea of what to expect this year.

What I’ve learned to expect from Tech is big upsets. That was a fun game to watch if you aren’t a UNC fan. Generally basketball has been spiraling downward, but we do get sparks of brilliance every now and then.

Question this week, what do you think is the cause of Tech’s swings in performance in both basketball and football. It feels like we should have some middle ground, but it seems strange that we consistently find ways to lose games we should easily handle and win games we really shouldn’t. Is it the GT/Atlanta curse? Is it new coaches focusing on winning statement games? Is it that the teams are still trying to find cohesion or struggling to balance school and sports? Is it just that big teams forget to take us seriously? Is there a reason at all or are college sports just fun like that? Curious what y’all’s take is. Later guys,

Dr. Demento

Ben: I think it just goes back to the adage of “any given day.” That’s unfortunately less common in college football nowadays, but there’s still enough parity in college basketball for that to happen.

Logan: I kind of like the idea that college sports is just wild like that. Anyone can pull an upset at any time.