Scions E203: Softball PREVIEW! MBB/WBB Updates, WTEN at ITAs, MTEN in CA

Madison Meyers of All Yellow Jackets (SI’s Tech blog) and WREK’s Ramblin WREK Sports Show joins the gang to preview the 2024 softball season! After some podcast business, the gang picks apart the week in Tech sports, including some...questionable...basketball results, a mixed bag on the tennis courts (in the ACC states of Virginia and California), and updates from McAuley Aquatic Center and Griffin Track.

Host: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Guest: Madison Meyers

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band