Scions Extra: 2024 GT Baseball w/Ben King & John Giesler

Georgia Tech Baseball co-captains Ben King and John Giesler join Jack to talk about their careers at Tech, what it’s like welcoming full freshman and transfer classes, their experiences learning under former MLB players, and what they hope to see from the 2024 squad.

Host: Jack Purdy

Guests: Ben King, John Giesler

Production: Jack Purdy

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band