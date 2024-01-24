Georgia Tech Football: 2024 Schedule Revealed

Georgia Tech Football’s schedule was fully revealed today after we previously knew of four games. Those were: Week 0 in Dublin against Florida State, Week 1 home opener against Georgia State, the Notre Dame game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, and Week 13 Thursday night game against NC State.

Of note, because Tech plays in Week 0, they will have three bye weeks coming on September 28, November 2, and November 16.

Also because of how many non-traditional games we play, Tech only has four normal Saturday games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this season, including a monthlong gap between games (Duke & Miami).

Georgia Tech will not play true road games in consecutive weeks at any point this season. Tech is the de facto “home team” for both neutral site games in Dublin and Mercedes Benz Stadium.

What sticks out is that Tech has two byes in November. If the Jackets catch the injury bug midseason, those bye weeks may become extremely critical in helping get the team healthy, but also allowing for more prep time for what likely will be super important conference games against Miami and NC State, and of course the road finale in Athens.

The August 31 game against Georgia State will be the first ever meeting between the two Atlanta based football programs. Tech will complete the home and home in 2026 when the Jackets head to Turner Field Centre Parc Stadium.

The September 14 game against VMI will be Tech’s first game against them in football since 1988, where the Jackets won 34-7. Tech’s last game in any sport against VMI came on January 2, 1993 in men’s basketball, a 78-52 win.

This certainly isn’t the easiest of schedules, but with GSU/Syracuse/VMI all at the front and plenty of rest in November, it does feel like this could’ve been worse.

For those wondering when we’ll see any of the new entrants to the ACC, Tech does not play any of SMU, Stanford, or Cal until 2026 when we head to Stanford. One of the other sports will likely be the first Tech team to play out west before then.