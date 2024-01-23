Georgia Tech Loses To Pitt 72-64

This was a familiar story if you’ve watched a good amount of GT ball this season. The Yellow Jackets were down single digits for almost the entire second half and just couldn’t break through to take the lead. Some guys made plays, but they didn’t shoot well enough and gave up too many buckets.

The big story was Miles Kelly scoring 0 points and being basically a non-factor all game. He was only 0-2 from the field and added 2 assists. He picked up two fouls early and spent the rest of the first half on the bench. He also spent most of the second half on the bench as well despite not being in foul trouble. He and Damon Stoudamire need to figure something out if this team wants to make a late season run.

Baye Ndongo was his usual self with 17 points and 8 rebounds (and 4 turnovers). He scored on rim-running and put backs and a few beautiful post moves. Defensively GT decided to switch on basically all screens which left him on the perimeter a lot and limited his rim protection. Kyle Sturdivant came off the bench with a big boost. He ended with 14 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals and was a good ball handling presence. Naithan George and Kowacie Reeves also had decent games. I was not sure what to think about Reeves coming into the season after really struggling at Florida, but he’s turned into a nice role player here.

The Yellow Jackets really struggled to stop Pitt’s guards. Freshmen Bub Carrington and Jaland Lowe were great (combining for 31 points) while backup Ishmael Leggett hit some huge shot lates.

Georgia Tech now has a losing record on the season. They had a mini-reprieve here with home games against Virginia and Pitt and narrowly lost both in similar fashion. Now Tech is back into the grind with a trip to Blacksburg on Saturday at 5 pm and then hosting #2 UNC on Tuesday at 7 pm. This team will need to step it up to get a win in either one of those.