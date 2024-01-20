Technical Tidbits 1/20: Catching up with the latest Tech news

It has been far too long since the last Tidbits, and a lot has happened in the past two months. So, there’s much Georgia Tech sports news to catch up with. Last week, Tech’s athletic director J Batt sent out a recap of 2023, so that will be a good place for me to start.

In this message from Batt, he highlights some of the key events from 2023. The Yellow Jackets volleyball team appearance in the Sweet 16 was a nice way to cap off 2023. Then there’s the football team’s victory over UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl. I was in the Florida Keys for the first time for Holidays which was very special for me. But I must admit, watching Tech convincingly defeat UCF was probably one of the best early Christmas presents I could have hoped for.

Batt also mentions the men’s basketball team. Coach Damon Stoudamire led the Jackets to quite a thrilling December that included some big victories over top-25-ranked teams, including a 7th-ranked Duke team. Needless to say, he paints a positive picture and I do have to agree with him that things are looking good for Georgia Tech sports fans.

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team did run into some hiccups during this first month of 2024 experiencing a five-game losing streak. At 9-8 overall and 2-4 in the ACC, the team has a chance to bounce back this weekend.

This SI ACC Power Rankings article has the Yellow Jackets ranked 14th. They have back-to-back ACC games against Virginia and Pitt who rank 10th and 11th, respectively, in the same rankings. Tech did beat Clemson on the road this past Tuesday and they host Virginia today. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM. Hopefully, they can put together a string of victories as they look to stay above .500.

I know the football season is over, but in my opinion, the offseason can be just as interesting. And what better place to look at than recruiting news? Antwann Hill Jr, widely considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class, is reported to be visiting Tech this weekend, as the article states. Hill has drawn the attention of multiple big-name schools, and he’ll be on many teams’ shortlists of quarterback targets for the 2025 class. Hope he has a great visit to The Flats.