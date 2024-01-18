Scions Extra: 2024 GT Softball with Aileen Morales

With the 2024 season around the corner, Jack sits down with Georgia Tech softball head coach, Aileen Morales, to review the offseason, give some insight into the new recruits joining the squad and what her pitch to them is, and then discuss what it means to be invited to the Clearwater Invitational before going through some Tech favorites.

Subscribe to the pod via ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠anchor.fm/scions⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ or add us to your podcatcher using ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://anchor.fm/s/5aa2e7c/podcast/rss⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ You can also find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Stitcher Radio! We hope you enjoy!

Please let us know what you think via email (⁠⁠⁠fromtherumbleseat@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠), on Twitter (@FTRSBlog), on Facebook, or in the comments below!

Host & Production: Jack Purdy

Guest: Aileen Morales

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band