Scions E201: Football Staff Updates, MTEN/WTEN Opening Weekend, MBB/WBB vs Duke

The road to 300 episodes begins with a raft of changes to the football staff and MBB and WBB face-offs with Duke in Durham. The gang also breaks down the tennis programs’ opening weekends and reviews swim/dive’s first meet weekend of 2024.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band