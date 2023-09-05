ACC Power Rankings - Week 1

The opening week of college football is the best time of the year. Not just because our favorite sport is back on a 3-day weekend full of grilling and gatherings, but because we are once again reminded that expectations are a fickle thing and disappointment abounds in the coming months. Yes that Summer anticipation of a clean slate was quickly wiped away for some teams who now stare into the abyss of a long dark season. In the ACC that team was a playoff-aspiring Clemson who managed to get run off the field by Duke in a primetime Monday matchup.

It wasn't all doom and gloom for the conference as the flirtatious Florida State Seminoles attempted to court the SEC by slapping one of their proposed favorites in LSU up and down the field. QB Jordan Travis proved to be every bit of the hype he received this offseason and the defense looks to make sure opposing offenses don’t give Travis any trouble on his way to a Heisman nomination.

In the early week games, Wake Forest handled business against Elon without Sam Hartman at the helm. The defense did get a little slack after the half and let Elon hang some points on the board. NC State went up to UConn where they struggled to pull a win from the Huskies. They got it done but their fans can’t be too happy with the performance.

Georgia Tech and Louisville had a back-and-forth contest where the Yellow Jackets took a 28-13 lead into halftime before allowing Louisville to score 26 unanswered points with a final of 39-34 in favor of Louisville. It was a tough loss to swallow for the Jackets but there we positives to be taken and it appears the fans can look forward to a competent team this season. The Miami Hurricanes won the battle of naming rights against Miami (OH) in a nice defensive effort where they allowed only 3 points.

Syracuse and Pittsburgh took care of their FCS foes in convincing fashion with plenty of points and only seven or zero points allowed. Boston College tried to claw its way back from trailing to NIU but lost in overtime. Virginia Tech has struggled with Old Dominion before but after a tight game early QB Grant Wells pushed his offense to pull away and give them a comfortable win. Virginia faced a tough test against Tennessee and was severely outmanned and took a 49-13 loss in Knoxville.

North Carolina wouldn’t let the ACC be outdone by the SEC this week. To assist FSU in their thrashing of LSU the Tar Heels would hang 31 points on South Carolina and remind the Gamecocks that they were in fact beneath North Carolina on the field and in geography.

All in all, it was a positive week for the ACC. Sure, one of its favorites, Clemson, took a heavy blow to Duke but that just means we are a deep and crowded conference, right? They went 2-1 against the SEC and outside of Boston College everyone took care of business against winnable non-con opponents.

Power Rankings

So I have to shake some things up this week as I was way off base on where I started some of these teams:

Pre-Season Rankings

Clemson Florida State North Carolina Pittsburgh North Carolina State Miami Louisville Syracuse Georgia Tech Duke Wake Forest Boston College Virginia Virginia Tech

Week 1 Rankings