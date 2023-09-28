Georgia Tech Football: Snarky Preview - Bowling Green

Join us on Saturday as the Jackets seek their first winning record since September 2020 as they host the Bowling Green State Falcons.

It’s been a rough run for BGSU lately, as they’ve had zero winning records and one bowl appearance in the past seven seasons (the latter detail making their name feel like a bit of a misnomer). That hasn’t always been true, though. Since 2000, they’ve been the launching pad for the coaching careers of Urban Meyer, Dave Clawson, and Dino Babers, all of whom were fairly successful there before departing for power conference jobs.

Continuing in that tradition of great coaching hires, they have committed the last few years to... Scot Loeffler, who was last seen being shoved out the door at Virginia Tech for aggressive mediocrity as their offensive coordinator. It was, and remains, a truly bizarre hire. But maybe the explanation is simple: these Falcons may have decided to follow the tradition of the more well-known Falcons and just decided to stop giving their fans any reason to be happy.

This will be the second-ever game between Tech and BGSU. The last one was five years ago, with Paul Johnson’s final team rolling to a 63-17 victory. BGSU thus managed to skip the entirety of the tenure of Johnson’s successor—a fact they’re probably not happy about given said successor’s 0-1 record against MAC opponents as Tech’s coach. (And yes I’m still bitter about the fact that I voluntarily skipped the Dragon Con Smash Ultimate tournament to attend the NIU game. It 100% would have ended with me losing miserably, but at least it *might* have been fun.)

Tech heads into this one with a 2-2 record and a shot to get over .500 for the first time since September 2020. It’s a game they absolutely should win, but nothing is ever certain. That’s what makes it fun. And mind-shatteringly stressful. But mostly fun. Right?