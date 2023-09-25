ACC Power Rankings - Week 4

We finally got to see the “ACC Title Game Preview” we’ve heard so much about over the offseason as Florida State traveled to Death Valley to take on Clemson. We were not disappointed. For nearly a decade a term synonymous with ACC performance has laid dormant in Lower Carolina, but we were treated to its glorious return, Clemsoning is back!

The Tigers seemed to have Florida State on the ropes late in the third quarter. Driving to midfield, Cade Klubnik dropped back to scan for a pass but was instantly greeted by FSU linebacker Kalen Deloach. Deloach would plaster Klubnik forcing a fumble which Deloach would recover and return for a touchdown. Instead of a chance to increase the lead to two possessions, the game would be tied at the start of the 4th 24-24.

Clemson was given the opportunity to win with a short 24-yard field goal with just over a minute left to play. It was a Hollywood script just made for this game as kicker Jonathan Weitz had retired from football and was called by Dabo the previous week to rejoin Clemson. Except he missed the easiest layup and Clemson would fall flat in overtime to claim an 0-2 start to their ACC record.

A few teams closed out their out-of-conference slate and most looked great doing it. Duke and Miami both beat their G5 cupcakes, UConn and Temple, 41-7. Syracuse got a scare from Army early but managed to get enough offense to escape with a 29-16 victory. Then there were our friends at Virginia Tech...who are not having a great time so far. The Hokies traveled to take on the Thundering Herd of Marshall and got slapped 24-17.

The rest of the matchups got us going into ACC play as we begin to truly sort out the whose who of the bunch. In our midweek matchup of NC State vs Virginia, the Cavaliers made a valiant effort to come back and tie this game up with 36 seconds remaining on the clock, but a penalty got NC State into range for a game-winning field goal.

Louisville torched Boston College 56-28 and you can’t even say the game was that close. Jack Plummer tossed 5 touchdowns through the air for Louisville. North Carolina let Pitt hang around early before taking off late in the second to thump them 41-24. Finally, our Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets picked up their first ACC win of the year in Winston-Salem against Wake Forest. The defense showed out with 8 sacks and 5 turnovers to stifle the scoring from an offense that could still move the ball at times.

Power Rankings

Last Week's Rankings:

Florida State North Carolina Duke Louisville Miami Syracuse Wake Forest Clemson North Carolina State Georgia Tech Boston College Pittsburgh Virginia Tech Virginia

Week 4 Rankings