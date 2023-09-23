Technical Tidbits 9/23: GT football news for week 4

Fall is officially here, and we’re entering the fourth week of the Georgia Tech football season. It’s been a while since the last Tidbits, so there’s a lot of football news to catch up with and that’s where we’ll get started for today’s Tidbits with an article that focuses on this week’s opponent.

Sometimes, to get the best insight into your favorite team, it helps to look at what the opposition thinks. This article does just that as it offers up Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson’s views of the Brent Key-led Georgia Tech football team. For the most part, Clawson sings high praise for Key and the Yellow Jackets.

One item that Clawson points out that I found interesting was Tech’s success in the transfer portal. I do believe a lot of what can make this team successful is the talent Key and his staff were able to bring in via the portal. As Clawson points out, there is a lot of talent on this team that started their careers at top-notch SEC schools. Today’s game will be important for Tech as the Yellow Jackets look for their first conference win of the season. Hopefully, they can get it done.

It’s always fun to see how Las Vegas and the betting community view Tech’s weekly matchup. This article has Tech as underdogs and does a pretty good job of breaking down just why it views them that way. In particular, the article cites the Yellow Jackets’ weakness on defense as the primary reason why they’re underdogs. Tech’s defensive unit has given up a lot of yards against the run to date. If they can’t stop the Demon Deacons’ run game today, it may be another long weekend for Tech fans.

This article breaks down a prediction from ESPN’s Bill Connelly who has Wake Forest winning 35-20. So, the general feeling is that Tech is going to be a big underdog against a team they should have a chance against. I might have to visit one of those betting sites to place a bet on the Yellow Jackets.

In some non-football-related news, congratulations to the Yellow Jackets volleyball team on their recent victory. The 13th ranked opened up their ACC play with a win against Clemson.

In some basketball news, Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire and his staff received a commitment from three-star recruit, Cole Kirouac. Kirouac is the team’s second commitment of the 2024 class.

Finally, for those planning to watch the game tonight, this article includes all the details you need to know. #GoJackets