Scions Extra: Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, GTWBB Class of 2022

For a special episode of Scions of the Southland, Jack reconnects with former classmate and Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball alumni, Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, to talk about her life back home in Finland, playing in China at the World University Games, and her upcoming season with Sedis Basquet in the LF Endesa where she will play alongside rookie and recent Tech alum, Cameron Swartz.

Host: Jack Purdy

Guest: Lotta-Maj Lahtinen

Production: Jack Purdy

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band