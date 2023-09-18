ACC Power Rankings - Week 3

College Basketball got off to a hot start in the ACC this week with the annual B1G vs ACC Challenge...wait, these were all football games? Did they do this on purpose? There were 6 matchups this week with the Big 10. One can only assume this was an under-the-table deal done by the forgotten Alliance between the ACC, Big 10, and some other conference that doesn’t seem all that important now.

Whether by design or pure happenstance, the ACC looked the better taking 4 out of the six matchups. UNC, Duke, Louisville, and Syracuse all took care of business with the closest margin of victory being 7 points by Louisville against Indiana. All four of these teams now sit with a 3-0 record.

Virginia and Virginia Tech were the two losses this week to the Big 10 with Virginia being blown out by Maryland and Rutgers taking care of the Hokies in a similar fashion. Both Virginia schools look to be the bottom dwellers of the conference this year with Virginia remaining winless and Virginia Tech claiming a slim victory over Old Dominion.

Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh were the other two matchups against another Power 5 conference but neither managed to lift the conference record in the early season. Georgia Tech traveled to Ole Miss where it was tight into the 4th quarter but a gassed defense in short field situations let the Rebels hang some bonus points in the end. Pittsburgh took on old Big East rival West Virginia in a renewal of the Backyard Brawl. It was certainly a brawl for points as West Virginia managed 17, but the Panthers couldn’t reach paydirt and settled for only two field goals on the night.

Among the other out-of-conference games, Miami, Wake Forest, NC State, and Clemson took care of their lesser foes. Wake Forest did struggle against the aforementioned Old Dominion before gaining the upper hand late.

The lone ACC showdown was Florida State traveling to Boston College where it was assumed the Seminoles would cruise to victory in their ACC opener. They did come away with a win, but also some soiled underwear as Boston College nearly made the upset of the week against the favored team of the ACC.

Power Rankins

Last Week’s Rankings:

Florida State Miami North Carolina Duke Louisville Wake Forest Syracuse Pittsburgh Georgia Tech North Carolina State Clemson Virginia Tech Virginia Boston College

Week 2 Rankings