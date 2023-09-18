Scions E183: Messy Weekend

For all yin, there is yang — and after a stellar past weekend for Georgia Tech athletics, this one proved...rougher. Jack, Jake, and Akshay take a look at XC’s season opener and Georgia Tech’s trip to Oxford, then deep-dive into an emotionally-taxing weekend of volleyball. Trivia this week: street-smart.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band