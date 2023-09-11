Scions E182: The Undefeated Weekend feat. Joey Weaver

After the Georgia Institute of Technology went 4-0 overall in volleyball and football, Joey & Jack go into what worked and what didn’t in football’s game vs. Louisville and quickly give some keys to potential victory over Ole Miss. Then Akshay & Jack (live from campus!) go super in depth on volleyball’s season so far, discussing what has them as one of the best defensive teams in the country and what to look forward to in their upcoming games against Georgia and San Diego.

