ACC Power Rankings - Week 2

The first week of the season gives us a glimpse of how each team may fare this season, but week two gives us more points of correlation. And after two weeks of play I can safely say the ACC is better than the SEC. Who can argue against a 4-1 record in favor of the ACC? I would suggest the ACC expand further by adding Alabama so they can improve their schedule in conference play, but I’m not sure if there is room for a team who can’t beat a middling Big 12 team.

The conference posted two of the four wins over the SEC this weekend with Miami beating Texas A&M and Wake Forest taking down perennial power (in baseball) Vanderbilt. Miami and A&M decided the game last year was too boring with little scoring, so they swapped things up this year and left their defenses at home. Each quarter had more combined points than the total points scored in last year's matchup.

The one foe the ACC has failed to overcome is its contracted matchup with Notre Dame. NC State was the lucky draw this week and while the score was close at times this was never in doubt for the Fighting Irish. That extends Notre Dame’s ACC win streak to 10.

Other notable matchups saw UNC nearly clinch their Mack Brown Special by narrowly escaping in 2OT. Virginia Tech lost to Purdue after being tied at halftime but then had to wait out the great flood for several hours. Virginia suffered their own weather delayed defeat to James Madison though they made a valiant effort to attempt a comeback late in the game. I am theorizing that the weather across the early eastern kicks was a conspiracy to force us to watch Colorado and Nebraska. Also known as the Jeff Sims Turnover Show.

Save the black eye of Pitt losing to Cincinnati at home the rest of the conference handled its business. Though Boston College tried its hardest to ensure an 0-12 record this year by only edging out Holy Cross 31-28.

Power Rankings

Last Week's Rankings:

Florida State North Carolina Duke Pittsburgh Louisville Miami Syracuse Wake Forest North Carolina State Georgia Tech Clemson Virginia Tech Virginia Boston College

Week 2 Rankings