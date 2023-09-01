Technical Tidbits 9/1: GT football is back!

Football is officially back. Tonight the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets kick off their season with a sort-of home game against the Louisville Cardinals. Tonight’s game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and should be a good one. We’ve got a lot more football news leading up to the game, so let’s get started with the first article of today’s Tidbits.

In football, depth at a skilled position like running back is something that you can never have too much of. For the Yellow Jackets, that seems to be the case, as the above article alludes to. In the words of Tech head coach Brent Key, the team expects a running back-by-committee approach this season.

With a total of five potential starters, there’s no shortage of running backs. So, for Tech fans, we can expect to see anyone from Dontae Smith, Trey Cooley, Jamie Felix, Evan Dickens, or Jamal Haynes lining up in the backfield for the Yellow Jackets. I know everyone is looking forward to seeing how Tech’s offense performs in the passing game and whether the team has its quarterback of the future, but having the additional depth and running back may just be the difference maker for this team.

Well, this was a nice article to come across. Juanyeh Thomas is a familiar name on The Flats. As the article points out, the former Yellow Jacket recently made the cut for the Dallas Cowboy’s 53-man roster. He had an impact on special teams and started at safety during one of the preseason games.

Thomas is a talented player, and as the article states, he has a lot of potential in the NFL. Congratulations to Thomas, and best of luck. I can actually say I’ll be looking forward to watching some Cowboys’ highlight footage this season.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:30 PM and will be televised by ESPN. As mentioned earlier, the game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With that said, it’s always fun to make predictions, so here’s an article featuring some predictions from the FTRS staff.

Personally, I think the game will come down to the final minutes. Though they are the underdogs, if the Yellow Jackets can play with the grit and determination they displayed in the latter half of last season, I think they can pull off an upset. What are your predictions for the game? Feel free to comment below.