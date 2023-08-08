Grant Field officially renamed to Hyundai Field

ATLANTA — Today, the Committee on Real Estate and Facilities at the Georgia Board of Regents meeting approved the renaming of Grant Field to Hyundai Field. The home of Georgia Tech Football will now be called Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

This comes after Chad Bishop and Ken Sugiura at the AJC previously reported that the naming rights were up for sale with Hyundai in line to purchase those rights.

Hyundai will fork over $55 million to the GTAA over 20 years for the rights. This works out to $2,750,000 per year assuming the full 20 years are completed.

There was a mention of a display that will be put up in Bobby Dodd Stadium to commemorate the Grant Field name. Tech will be able to still use the Grant Field name at their discretion.

From the meeting: “The Athletic Association reserves the right to create a commemorative display inside the stadium to recognize the former name of the Historic Grant Field and the sole discretion to reference that name from time to time.”

Pete Thamel then reported that Tech will be receiving additional money in sponsorship beyond the naming rights.

The naming rights is for $55 million and sources said the sponsorship piece will push it past $70 million. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 8, 2023

Grant Field had been the name of the playing surface for Georgia Tech since 1913.

In the school’s press release, Tech’s Athletic Director J Batt said, “Georgia Tech Athletics is proud to partner with Hyundai as it invests in Georgia Tech and the state of Georgia. This partnership will be truly transformative for Georgia Tech Athletics, both now and for years to come. I want to express our sincere appreciation to José Muñoz and his team for their genuine interest in aligning with Georgia Tech. We are thrilled to join forces with Hyundai and look forward to a long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnership.”

This story has been updated

