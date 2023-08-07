Scions E178: Time in the Gym

Jack, Jake, and Akshay meet with Tiffany Jeng, a gymnast and varsity gymnastics advocate who presents a compelling counterpoint to the gang’s usual refrain about Tech adding women’s soccer: why not gymnastics instead?

The gang then reviews the first week of fall football practice and the latest in women’s basketball before the latest round of conference realignment grinds the trio into a fine powder. Trivia this week: Texan in nature.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Guest: Tiffany Jeng

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band