Scions Extra: Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl President/CEO

The President of the Peach Bowl, Gary Stokan, joins Jack to talk about the history of the Peach Bowl/Aflac Kickoff Game, their position in the college football landscape, how they get the teams they do to play in their games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and his thoughts on Georgia Tech’s team.
Host: Jack Purdy
Guest: Gary Stokan
Production: Jack Purdy
Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band
