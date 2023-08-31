Scions Extra: Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl President/CEO

The President of the Peach Bowl, Gary Stokan, joins Jack to talk about the history of the Peach Bowl/Aflac Kickoff Game, their position in the college football landscape, how they get the teams they do to play in their games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and his thoughts on Georgia Tech’s team.

Host: Jack Purdy

Guest: Gary Stokan

Production: Jack Purdy

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band