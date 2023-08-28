Scions E181: Football vs. Louisville predictions, Volleyball is almost top 10!

Football approaches! Jack and Jake preview Georgia Tech Football’s game against Louisville, recap volleyball’s games against USF and Penn State, and preview the upcoming cross country season before diving into the ACC slate of games this weekend, including a game you didn’t know had a wikipedia page. Then, trivia takes a turn for surprising as Jack tries to figure out which place employs the most Georgia Tech students.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant

Production: Jack Purdy

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band