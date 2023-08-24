FTRS Picks Week 0: Aww Shoot, Here We Go Again

We’re back again people, its time again to see who knows college football the best by picking winners and losers each week. For those unfamiliar we have these pick articles we use the point spread pick provided by ESPN and each user can fill out the form at the end of the article to pick who will cover the spread one way or the other. I’ll keep track each week until the end of the regular season, naming a weekly champion each week and tracking who will be the regular season champion. There is also a separate tournament for bowl season, so look out for that in a few months. Until then, fill out your picks and best of luck to everyone.

My favorite time of year is back. College football is here... or it is almost here depending on your perspective. It is week zero which means we will have games, but most of them probably won’t be ones your average college football watcher will be excited to see.

Still there are games to pick, so pick we must. We have a few games with Power 5 teams that have games where we will be seeing if they can meet their ludicrous spreads and there are a few exciting games this week flying under the radar that may be fun watches despite not having big name teams. Let’s wet our beaks shall we.

picks:

Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin Ireland: Navy Midshipmen v #13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-20.5)

Logan: I really like that we get college football going overseas for other countries to enjoy... I just wish those matchups felt more competitive. Historically this is a rivalry game which Notre Dame has dominated with Navy only winning 1 game since 2011. The spread is pretty large considering last years matchup between ND and Navy ended with only a field goal margin between both teams. That said Navy has a new coach in Brian Newberry, and while they will still be running the Option with new Offensive Coordinator Grant Chestnut from Kennesaw State, this does leave concerns with new players filling positions at fullback and an injured QB returning to the lineup. By all accounts, Notre Dame should crush... but I’m gonna go with my heart and say Navy will at least keep things competitive for our overseas audience. Navy should cover.

Logan’s pick: Navy

San Jose State Spartans @ #6 USC Trojans (-31.0)

Logan: Most people look at this matchup and should be able to see similarities between the previous one with Notre Dame and Navy. Difference here is you have a USC team with a top defense, a QB poised to make a Heisman run, playing at home, and they are looking to make a statement. San Jose State is returning plenty of talent, but USC is not going to use this game to show the world this is gonna be their year... not sure if that will last down the road but USC should win by 40 this week.

Logan’s pick: USC

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ Vanderbilt Commodores (-17.0)

Logan: Hawaii has plenty to play for this season. You can look at the current stadium situation for the Rainbow Warriors, the inefficient offense which needs improvement, and the fact that many people in Hawaii are looking for a high point after the wildfires on Maui. Vandy may not have the same desire, but they are a team trying to prove they can be a competitive team in the SEC. Last year Vandy won this game by 50 points in Hawaii... despite wanting Hawaii to win, this will not be a great game for them. Vanderbilt will win handily.

Logan’s pick: Vandy

Florida International University Panthers @ Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (-11.0)

Logan: Cards on the table, I don’t know much about either of these teams other than both struggled last year. The game between them last year went to double OT and FIU won by 8 points. I simply expect the game to be closer than 11 points regardless of who wins. FIU covers.

Logan’s pick: FIU

UMass Minutemen @ New Mexico State Aggies (-7.5)

Logan: UMass lost all but one of their games last year, so what possible reason would I have for picking UMass in this game. Well I have it on good authority that the starting QB, transfer Taisun Phommachanch (hope I spelled that right) from GT, is quite talented. I think UMass has the talent to be better this year so I am hoping this game will be the first sign of improvement for them. UMass covers.

Logan’s pick: UMass

UTEP Miners @ Jacksonville State Gamecocks (EVEN)

Logan: No spread on this one so you have to pick someone straight up. UTEP is at another level compared to Jacksonville State. Don’t mean to disparage the Gamecocks, but I just expect UTEP to win this game pretty easily.

Logan’s pick: UTEP

Ohio Bobcats @ San Diego State Aztecs (-2.5)

Logan: Tough call. I like both these teams and both of them are better than they are generally given credit for. I like that the Aztecs are getting this game at home in Snap Dragon stadium. Overall I think the Aztecs have more to like about them going into week 0 so I will reluctantly pick Aztecs to find the win.

Logan’s pick: SDSU