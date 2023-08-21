Scions E180: The Key Era Awaits (2023 Football Preview feat. Joey Weaver)

To preview the 2023 Georgia Tech Football season, Joey Weaver joins Jack to cover the personnel in all position groups and what we’ve seen from Brent Key’s leadership so far. They also cover the schedule and where the winnable games are. Jake then hops for Construction Corner, the Ceremonial Reading of the Schedule, and addresses the vibes and expectations for football.

Then the boys cover the latest from volleyball this past weekend and the fall schedules for golf and cross country.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant

Guest: Joey Weaver

Production: Jack Purdy

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band