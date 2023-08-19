Technical Tidbits 8/19: Mostly basketball news

The football season is so close, but as the title of today’s Tibits says, most of today’s articles focus on Tech basketball. So with that said, let’s get started with our first article.

The Georgia Tech basketball season doesn’t start until well into November. With the time he has, Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire is still making changes to his staff. As the article notes, he recently added to both his coaching and support staff. In the article, Stoudamire is quoted as saying youth and diversity played key factors in his hiring process.

This will be Stoudamire’s first year at the helm of the men’s basketball program. Understandably, expectations are high. Check out the full article for a list of all of the additions.

And as promised, here’s some more basketball news with an article focused on recruiting. Tech will be hosting power forward Josiah Moseley in early September. Moseley is rated a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports and a four-star prospect on On3 Sports, as the article points out.

The article also mentions that Moseley could become the first 2024 commitment for the Yellow Jackets, which kind of has me scratching my head. Shouldn’t there have been some commitments for the 2024 season by this point? (I’m not too clear of the recruiting timeline for basketball).

Another name the article mentions is Jaeden Mustaf of Matthews, North Carolina. He is a four-star guard and is considered “the No. 27 player in the country according to 247Sports”. It seems from what the article is saying about him, that Tech may just be the favorite to land Mustaf, which would seem to be a great commitment for head coach Damon Stoudamire and his coaching staff.

And finally, some football news to wrap up today’s Tidbits. I try to avoid paywall sites, but the title of this article intrigued me. The concept of the “positionless football player” seems to be more prevalent at both the college and professional levels. So, this article about Avery Boyd was one I wanted to include.

Boyd is listed as a wide receiver on the team’s roster page. At 6’2” and 232 pounds, I imagine taking reps at tight end is perfectly feasible for him. With that size, I’m sure he could be a good blocker as well. A lot depends on what kind of offensive scheme will be utilized. The season starts in just two weeks, and soon enough we’ll get a glimpse of what the Yellow Jackets look like in year one of the Brent Key era. #GoJackets