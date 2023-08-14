Scions E179: GT Volleyball’s Quest for Four Straight NCAA Tourneys (feat. Michelle Collier & Paola Pimentel)

Jack, Jake, and Akshay review the news from football and the renaming of Grant Field to Hyundai Field, plus the financials of the deal. The boys then embark on one of their favorite exercises, the volleyball preview episode where we review last year, go over the newcomers, and prognosticate where we see the team ending up in December.

Then, Jack sits chats with Georgia Tech volleyball head coach Michelle Collier (1:13:24) and fifth-year libero Paola Pimentel (1:32:48) to get their thoughts on the upcoming year as we head into the beginning of the volleyball season. Jake then wraps us up with volleyball trivia after finishing the trio’s longest ever podcast together.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Guests: Michelle Collier, Paola Pimentel

Production: Jack Purdy

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band