ACC Conference Ranking Preview

It’s a new era in ACC football. Divisions have been thrown out the window in favor of a 4-team pod system that allows teams to face each other more regularly. Every team will experience a home and road game with everyone else in a four-year span. The best part is Coastal Chaos has been set free to reign upon any who would wear the ACC patch on their jersey. Perhaps that is genuinely why FSU is looking to flee the conference. The shield of the Atlantic division can longer save them from an embarrassing loss to a former Coastal team trotting out their third-string quarterback.

When the divisions were created in 2005 it was with the idea that Florida State and Miami would be regular matchups in the conference game that was conveniently placed in Florida. Florida State managed to show up several times but Miami only won the Coastal once in 2017 where they earned the prize of being crushed by Clemson in the championship game. Virginia Tech was the dynasty among the Coastal teams in the early years, but starting with Duke in 2013 every Coastal team won the division. Only four teams from the Atlantic have made the ACC title game: Clemson, Florida State, Boston College, and Wake Forest.

Now the idea is that the best two teams within the conference will be able to play for the ACC Championship. The marque matchup and favored teams this year would be Clemson and FSU but this is the ACC and nothing ever goes according to plan. Eight teams won eight or more games last year and a few returned some very good quarterbacks. The middle of the conference should be a wonderful, muddy mess. There is a great chance one could emerge from the muck.

Preseason Power Rankings