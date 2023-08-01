Scions E177: The Dawn of the Last Month

Jack, Jake, and Akshay meet with the AJC’s newly-minted beat writer Chad Bishop and discuss his journey as a journalist before getting into the nitty gritty of Tech sports news. The gang reviews Chris Eubanks’ return to Atlanta tennis tonight at the Atlanta Open versus current ⁠Georgia Tech⁠ tennis player Andres Martin, some rankings updates, and some notable football recruiting news before getting into the latest with conference realignment and media deals. Trivia this week brings some ACC flair.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Guest: Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop)

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band