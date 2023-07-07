Georgia Tech Football: Position Previews - Tight Ends

Introduction

Yellow Jackets tight ends have struggled to be productive since the position returned to the Flats in 2018, and 2022 was no different. The group had 26 receptions for 237 yards and no touchdowns. New offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, has shown a willingness to utilize tight ends in his scheme, his best seasons being 2016 and 2017 at Arkansas State, when Blake Mack had 82 receptions, 1270 yards and 10 touchdowns across the two seasons.

Key Losses

Peje’ Harris – Harris was the lone departure, that had seen the field and accumulated stats. He had 6 receptions for 62 yards last season. Harris never was able to make the full transition to TE after starting at WR.

Key Returnees

Dylan Leonard – The elder statesmen of the tight end room. Leonard came to Tech in 2019 as a walk-on and has worked his way into being a solid contributor. He has 27 receptions for 237 yards across his four years as a player. Leonard has had a strong spring, culminating with 4 receptions for 43 yards in the spring game. Leonard is the leader in the clubhouse to be the starter when Tech takes the field against Louisville.

Luke Benson – The Syracuse transfer has struggled to recreate his production since making the move south. Known for his athleticism and pass catching prowess while at Cuse, He had 19 receptions for 251 yards and 5 touchdowns, before adding 9 receptions for 95 yards in his first year on the Flats. Benson, much like Leonard, looks to benefit from the change in offensive coordinator and scheme that Faulkner brings.

Billy Ward – Ward is a junior who has been a solid contributor in his three seasons, having played in 30 games, making 6 starts. He has yet to have a reception but did have 2 receptions for 35 yards in the spring game. He will have a shot at being in the tight end rotation but looks to make most of his contributions on special teams.

Key Additions

Brett Seither – Seither came to the Flats after spending four years in Athens, mostly spent as a back up tight end, He has 4 receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown across those years. He is the wildcard for tight ends this season, his experience with Faulkner will help him to carve out a role and could blossom into the player that was rated a top 25 tight end coming out of high school.

Jackson Long – Long joins the Jackets after redshirting his first year at South Florida. He looks to be a developmental prospect and will benefit greatly from a year in the weight room and a year learning the offense.

Conclusion

There is a cautious level of optimism in the Tech tight end room. The arrival of Faulkner as the offensive coordinator and the addition of a player with experience at the highest level sets the Jacket tight ends up for a breakout season.