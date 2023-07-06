 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Historic Grant Field to be potentially renamed (per AJC)

Hyundai in line to buy naming rights to the home of Tech football

By Jack Purdy and Jake Grant
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Miami at Georgia Tech Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to Chad Bishop and Ken Sugiura at the AJC, Georgia Tech is looking into selling naming rights for Historic Grant Field, with Hyundai as the interested party in acquiring those rights.

They stipulate that it is the field name that is up for sale, not the stadium name. This means Bobby Dodd Stadium will remain as such, but Grant Field will not be the name of the playing surface any longer.

With Tech’s budget ranked amongst the lowest in Power 5 athletic departments, the financial windfall this deal could bring would be felt immediately between helping pay off outstanding debts and potentially raising salaries for coaches.

The historical significance of the Grant Field name, though, should not be understated amidst the news. Though football has been played on the site since 1905, the stadium as we know it today began to take shape from 1913, when grandstands were built; it became the full-time home of Tech football for the 1912 season. John Grant, a member of the Tech Board of Trustees and prominent Atlanta mogul, was the benefactor of the facility. Grant dedicated his gift in honor of his deceased son Hugh Inman Grant, who died at the age of 11 in 1906. Grant Field predates most campus buildings, with just the Hill older than the facility.

Here’s what our writers had to say about the news:

If the name change happens, South Carolina State would be the first team to visit Georgia Tech on the renamed field on September 9. Tech opens their season in another car branded place, Mercedes Benz Stadium, against Louisville on September 1.

