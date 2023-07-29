Technical Tidbits 7/29: Football is right around the corner

Family/work obligations (and vacation time too) have eaten up most of my time this July, so, not to make excuses, but that’s why it probably feels like it’s been ages since the last Tidbits. With the football season just around the corner, I’m definitely motivated to refocus and churn out some more Tidbit articles. With that in mind, the articles in today’s edition are definitely football related.

This is one of multiple SI articles from recent days that I was looking over. It’s in regard to 2024 prospect Jameson Riggs (offensive tackle) making his official commitment to Georgia Tech. What caught my attention was the number of quality offers Riggs had on the table. They include Clemson, Ohio State, USC, and several other key Power Five schools. Riggs is Tech’s 24th commitment for the 2024 class.

I’m pretty sure I said this in one of the recent Tidbits, but the more commitments like this that Tech can land the better it is for the program. And it definitely makes head coach Brent Key’s job that much easier when it comes to recruiting.

And here is another SI article that again focuses on recruiting. The article points out how the Riggs commitment was a key pick-up for the Yellow Jackets and it discusses 2026 wide receiver prospect, Deion Thomas. Thomas is a heavily recruited prospect with schools like Texas A&M, Colorado, and u(sic)GA already expressing interest. Ideally, if he continues on the trajectory he’s on, he’ll be a top commitment for one lucky school.

To pick up where I left off with the previous article if Tech head coach Brent Key continues to have success on the recruiting front, and if his first season goes better than expected, it wouldn’t be implausible for a recruit like Thomast to end up on The Flats. We’ll have to wait and see.

So, if you’re like me you’re probably anxiously counting down to the kickoff of football season. There’s no better way to do it than the numerous “Preview” articles out there on FTSR. This article gives a good rundown of some of the available articles. #GoJackets