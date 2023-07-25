Scions E176: Summer Roost

Jack, Jake, and Akshay talk about Chris Eubanks’ return to Atlanta tennis tonight at the Atlanta Open versus current Georgia Tech tennis player Andres Martin, discuss Christo Lamprecht’s eventful weekend in Scotland at the Open, and dig into President Ángel Cabrera’s latest newsletter discussing the impact of Lamprecht’s and Eubanks’ high-profile international sporting moments. Then, Maddi Grant, Louisville softball player and sister of host Jake, joins us to discuss the ins and outs of college athletics from an athlete’s perspective. Plus, a Louisville-themed trivia question.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Guest: Maddi Grant

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: ⁠⁠Georgia Tech⁠⁠ Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band