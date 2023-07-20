Mailbag 7/20

DressHerInWhiteAndGold: Team Barbie?

or

Team Oppie?

Ben: I have never enjoyed a movie I’ve watched that was directed by Greta Gerwig, so I am definitively Team Oppenheimer.

Jack: Ha, I haven’t seen a movie I don’t enjoy by either director! I am most definitely on both teams.

Logan: <insert why not both meme here>

I think both movies will be good. I’m a engineer so Oppenheimer is really more up my alley. Allegedly they used no CGI in the movie, which makes me wonder how they made an atomic bomb (I’m sure there’s a video out there describing it). Barbie looks funny and cute, so I’ll try to make them a double feature.

Submitted via email: I’m planning on inviting over some other GT alumni that I don’t know that well to watch a game this fall. (Our kids are friends.) What game would be the best? We’re on the west coast so preferably not a game with an 11:30 ET start time.

Ben: A lot of game times have not been announced yet. If I’m looking at the games that have been announced, my suggestion would be Louisville, even though it’s on a Friday. It could turn into a whole Friday night event, even though it’ll start at 4:30 local time. Aside from that, I think I would say Wake Forest, just because I think that will be a very fun game.

Logan: I think this is a tough one because we don’t know when these games will be played (time wise on the day). If you’re looking for a game we should win then I would roll with Boston College. If you’re looking for a game where we are competitive but may not win, maybe look at UNC or Louisville. Both of those teams are tough, but we tend to find ways to upset UNC, Louisville we get a good time since we open the season which may give us the edge. I would advise against having them watch us play Ole Miss, Clempson, or redneck athens unless you want to make everyone upset.

Submitted via email: Hey guys, hope you are having a great time this week. I’m doing alright, thanks for asking.

My question this week is not sports related. Now that we’re in peak summer movie season we have plenty of good things coming out around the corner. My question is do you have a movie coming out that you want to see, if so what is it and why? Nothing crazy figured I’d give y’all an easy one this week. Have a nice one guys.

Chris Nolam

Ben: Oh man, two movie questions this week! I am still pretty behind on movies this year. I have yet to see Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians 3, or the new Indiana Jones movies, so all three of those are on my list. I would like to see Oppenheimer. I’m sure I’m missing something else, but those are the ones that come to mind immediately.

Jack: Ben, you have lots of happiness in your immediate future with those movies. I’m going to see Oppenheimer today and Barbie on Saturday. I am ecstatic for both.

Logan: Well, there’s the ones we discussed earlier. I’m actually already looking ahead to fall with Dune part 2 and Napoleon coming out, not to mention Killers of the Flower Moon. Plenty of good movies this year.