Scions E175: 0-1 versus the State of Georgia

Jack, Jake, and Akshay talk about the end of Chris Eubanks’ run at Wimbledon and review the latest in Georgia Tech recruiting for MBB and golf. Then, Clayton Tutor, author of staff favorite book Loserville: How Professional Sports Remade Atlanta—and How Atlanta Remade Professional Sports to talk about his upcoming book Boston Ball: Rick Pitino, Jim Calhoun, Gary Williams, and the Forgotten Cradle of Basketball Coaches (which you can preorder from https://bit.ly/BostonBall using promo code 6AF23 for 40% off — out in November 2023). Plus, a Pepper Rodgers-themed trivia question.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant, Akshay Easwaran

Guest: Clayton Trutor (@ClaytonTrutor)

Production: Akshay Easwaran

Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band