Scions E174: Four Big Questions about Georgia Tech Football, Chris Eubanks at Wimbledon (feat. Joey Weaver)

Jack and Jake talk about Chris Eubanks moving on to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas. Then, former From The Rumble Seat site manager, Joey Weaver, joins to talk about the 2024 football recruiting class, address the floor/ceiling of the 2023 season, and discuss the news of Hyundai becoming a naming rights sponsor of Grant Field. Plus, a Danny Hall trivia question.

Hosts: Jack Purdy, Jake Grant

Guest: Joey Weaver

Production magic: Jack Purdy

Music: Georgia Tech Glee Club, Georgia Tech Marching Band