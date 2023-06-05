Scions E171: 2022-2023 Season Awards

With the Georgia Tech season very nearly complete (Jamir Gibson and Zach Jaeger still to compete at track & field national championships), Jack, Jake, and Akshay present their selections in a number of awards to recap the 2022-2023 Georgia Tech athletic season. After the track & field championships are completed, we will publish a more comprehensive poll of votes from the FTRS staff and others in the Georgia Tech sports community.

THE CATEGORIES (NOMINEES):

Team of the year (Golf, Volleyball, Women’s Tennis)

Male athlete of the year (Baseball: Angelo Dispigna, Jake DeLeo, Stephen Reid, Jackson Finley, Tennis: Andres Martin, T&F: Jamir Gibson, Golf: Bartley Forrester, Christo Lamprecht, Ross Steelman, Swim: Berke Saka, Batur Unlu, Mert Kilavuz, Survivor: Carson Garrett)

Female athlete of the year (Volleyball: Julia Bergmann, Bella D’amico, Swim: Deniz Ertan, Tennis: Carol Lee, Softball: Emma Kauf)

Moment of the year (Zach Pyron TD vs. VT, Reese Hunter walk off home run vs. Auburn, Jackson Finley walk off grand slam, Ross Steelman birdie putt on 17 vs. UNC at NCAA Semifinal, Julia Bergmann 38 kills vs. FSU)

Newcomer of the year (Admin: J Batt, Baseball: Angelo Dispigna, Swim: Deniz Ertan, WBB: Cameron Swartz, T&F: Jamir Gibson, MBB: Ja’von Franklin)

Best game of the year (Golf at NCAA Regionals, MBB vs. Miami (FL), Football vs. Duke, Football vs. Pitt, Baseball vs. Auburn, Softball vs. Auburn, Volleyball vs. FSU

Coach of the year (Golf: Bruce Heppler, Volleyball: Michelle Collier)

Then, we quickly recap the end of the Georgia Tech golf season at the NCAA Championships (one hour mark) and celebrate Jack’s one year anniversary on the podcast!

