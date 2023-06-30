Technical Tidbits 6/30: Football recruiting news

It’s been a long time since the last Tidbits, so I had to play catch-up as I went through the recent Georgia Tech sporting news. However, of the most recent articles, I’ve noticed the primary subject has been football so that is the focus of today’s Tidbits.

The first sentence of this article caught me off guard. I haven’t been keeping up with Tech recruiting news, so to read of high praise for Tech’s recruiting effort was a pleasant surprise. Brent Key and his staff have been on a tear as the article points out, particularly on the 2024 recruiting class efforts.

The key commitments to me include the two quarterbacks. Both Aaron Philo and Graham Knowles could be viable starters for the Yellow Jackets. The commitment of wide receiver Koby Young is meaningful too, as it serves as evidence that Key and his staff are capable of bringing in talent from outside of the state. Before moving on to the next article, here’s an AJC article (for those who are interested and don’t mind the AJC paywall) that goes a little more in-depth on the current QB situation at Tech.

This article wasn’t really focused on Georgia Tech, but the 21st place ranking of the Yellow Jackets 2024 recruiting class definitely was interesting, so I thought I’d include it as a follow-up to the previous article.

From the sounds of things, Brent Key is making some positive changes at Tech and it’s starting to show, on paper at least. With summer here, the college football season is that much closer. I’m really looking forward to seeing how year one goes for Key and his staff. From what they’ve done in the offseason with recruiting, things certainly are looking good.

This article does a great job of breaking down the Yellow Jackets’ potential breakout candidates at the linebacker position. After losing standouts like Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley to the NFL, Tech head coach Brent Key turned to the transfer portal to find their replacements. Here is the list mentioned in the article: Andre White Jr from Texas A&M, Braelen Oliver from Minnesota, Austin Dean from Rutgers, and Paul Moala from Idaho.

As pointed out, any one of these players could potentially fill the void left by the departure of Thomas and Eley. Turning to the transfer portal is a smart move as these players are ready for the season and would require less development time from the coaches. Hopefully, they can each make significant contributions to improving the defense.